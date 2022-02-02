Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2022 | 14:08
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter on Thursday, February 10, 2022

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended December 31, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Phone: 877-545-0320 (domestic); 973-528-0002 (international)
Conference ID: 479811

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, Walmart and Costco. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,500 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

CONTACT:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686881/Jerash-Holdings-to-Report-Financial-Results-for-Fiscal-2022-Third-Quarter-on-Thursday-February-10-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
