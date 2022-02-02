ASUS GLOBAL PTE. LTD. (ASGL): ASUS Ranks as One of Fortune's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies

High scores for innovativeness, social responsibility, product quality, service and more place ASUS on prestigious list for seventh time.

TAIPEI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced that the company has been ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. The announcement marks the seventh time ASUS has received this prestigious ranking by Fortune, based on survey criteria related to innovativeness, social responsibility, product and service quality, as well as other categories.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies again this year," said ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih. "This achievement acknowledges our continued efforts to create incredible user experiences by fostering collective wisdom and embracing idea meritocracy."

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies is based on a survey that covers a range of criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility and ability to retain talent. These are used to determine and rank hundreds of companies. The strong ranking in these categories and other impressive achievements from 2021, including being named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator[1], a distinguished winner in PCMag's 2021 Business Choice Laptop[2] and Router[3] categories, as well as being named by Interbrand as Taiwan's Most Valuable International Brand[4], are all testaments to the determination of ASUS to become the world's most admired innovative leading technology enterprise.

Building on the momentum from 2021's achievements, ASUS has hit the ground running in 2022. Realizing a best-ever performance at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, ASUS received 20 honors across its world-class product roster. The impressive range of new state-of-the-art products released during CES included ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301), the world's most powerful gaming tablet, as well as the world's first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop: ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702).

In line with delivering incredible experiences, ASUS is more ambitious than ever, taking innovation to the next level with incredible software, cloud computing and AIoT solutions, as well as content and experiences for gamers and creators. In recent years, ASUS has turned considerable innovation resources toward accelerating cutting-edge technologies and delivering solutions that make the world a better place. This includes Smart Retail innovations to empower businesses, Smart Manufacturing to transform factory equipment into smart assets and Smart Healthcare with AI-powered solutions. ASUS also has technologies to build smart cities, empowering governments and public-sector organizations, as well as ASUS Cloud to provide safe and reliable cloud storage services for all.

Survey methodology

Fortune collaborated with its partner Korn Ferry to conduct its annual survey to identify the World's Most Admired Companies. The initial list contains 1,500 candidates, including 1,000 U.S. companies with the highest revenue, along with the non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 with revenues of US$10 billion or greater. Following this initial list, finalists are selected based on the highest-revenue companies from 52 industries. Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises from the final list in their own industries based on nine criteria, including effectiveness in conducting business globally, value as a long-term investment and wise use of corporate assets. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

The full ASUS ranking can be viewed at: https://fortune.com/company/asustek-computer/worlds-most-admired-companies/

