

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, AbbVie now projects earnings in a range of $9.26 to $9.46 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $14.00 to $14.20 per share.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.99 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are entering 2022 with significant momentum and expect our diverse set of growth assets, robust pipeline and excellent execution to deliver continued strong performance this year and over the long term,' said Richard Gonzalez, chairman and CEO.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de