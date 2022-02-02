Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic relationship through a licensing agreement with 8Twelve Financial Technologies ("8Twelve"), for its Connect API and Inverite open-banking software.

Founded by a team with deep expertise in financial services and technology, 8Twelve has developed a proprietary cloud platform, INFIN8, that is customizable for a variety of financial products and workflows and is currently being used by the company to more efficiently originate and underwrite mortgages, for the traditional bank, non-bank, and private lending channels. According to the terms of the agreement, 8Twelve will be licensing Marble's B2B solutions, namely the Marble Connect API and Inverite open-banking verification software. As a result, 8Twelve will be able to more accurately underwrite borrowers by quickly verifying their banking information.

The Company anticipates gaining approximately 2,000 new MyMarble members along with approximately 100 new auto-enrolled premium subscriptions from 8Twelve's monthly applications and funded mortgages once launched. Given that 8Twelve receives thousands of mortgage applications per month, Marble also expects higher Inverite transactions once 8Twelve launches its B2B solutions on its platform, which is anticipated this quarter.

"This latest licensing agreement highlights our on-going efforts to scale our B2B operations and gain access to new consumer financial data," said Doug Tanner, Marble's VP of Business and Corporate Development. "Our goal is to gain expansive reach for all our financial data solutions through our B2B partnerships with alternative lenders. This partnership with 8Twelve enables us to continue expanding our user base and minimizing our customer acquisition costs. We look forward to working with the 8Twelve team to launch our services and gain greater traction with our B2B product solutions."

"We at 8Twelve are thrilled to announce this exciting strategic partnership that will allow both our organizations to apply our years of experience and two innovative technology platforms to provide Canadians with more customized mortgage solutions, helping them to realize a better financial future," said Gary Fooks, CEO of 8Twelve. "We are looking forward to discovering how our proprietary cloud platform, INFIN8, combined with Marble's practical credit enhancement technology can help empower our teams to provide an enhanced customer experience while helping more Canadians reach their financial dream of homeownership."

Marble currently has several channel partners that have signed licensing agreements for its Marble Connect API and Inverite open-banking software. The Company anticipates that these licensing partners are on track to go live with Marble's B2B product offerings in 2022.

The Company also wishes to announce the issuance of 300,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to RheeThink Inc. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs vests as follows:

150,000 RSUs vest on April 2, 2022, and the balance of 150,000 RSUs vest on July 2, 2022.

The grant of the RSUs is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 100,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to an employee. These options expire in five years, vest in equal one-quarter amounts on the date of grant, and in each of the first year, second year and third year anniversaries from the date of grant and are exercisable at $0.135 per share.

About 8Twelve Financial Technologies: 8Twelve Financial Technologies ("8Twelve") develops innovative solutions for the financial services sector. 8Twelve's proprietary cloud platform, INFIN8, is customizable for a variety of financial products and workflows and is currently being used by the company to more efficiently originate and underwrite mortgages, for the traditional bank, non-bank, and private lending channels.

A single centralized platform empowers all parties in a mortgage transaction (borrowers, lenders, agents, solicitors, and appraisers). INFIN8 utilizes real-time analytics, AI, and automation, to find the best mortgage solutions for the borrower, and eliminates the duplication of efforts, errors and much of the manual labour involved in a transaction. This ultimately leads to faster approvals and an improved customer experience.

As a validation of its innovative approach, 8Twelve has earned the distinction of being named to the Top 20 Independent Brokerages in both 2020 and 2021 by Canadian Mortgage Broker (CMP) magazine.

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0): Marble's proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Connect, Inverite, MyMarble, Fast-Track, Learn and Boost to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform.

About Inverite Verification Inc.: a Canadian open banking and consumer-directed finance provider offers banking verification solutions to the financial services industry for income verification, credit decisioning, fraud reduction, and know-your client/anti-money laundering purposes. Inverite operates a cloud-based SaaS platform such that its technology solutions can be integrated into customer systems. Inverite currently offers three SaaS services to customers, namely, Bank Verification, ID Verification and Risk Scoring. Inverite can access data from approximately 290 Canadian financial institutions and offers multiple application programming interfaces to access up to one year of user financial data in seconds for its bank verification service, and has plugins available for most popular e-Commerce platforms, including WooCommerce and Shopify.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: https://Inverite.com

For further information about Marble, please visit: mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's intention or ability to complete the Proposed Offering, the timing of closing the Proposed Offering and the intended use of proceeds from the Proposed Offering Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words beliefs, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Marble, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112446