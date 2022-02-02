Davie, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2022) - NxGen Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NXGB" or the "Company") is excited to announce the company's roadmap for 2022 as it embarks on a broad-reaching expansion of its 2021 developments into new markets.

2021 in Summary: Adapting to the fast-delivery industry

2021 was a year where consumer demands continued to redefine the market. As concepts like 15-minute delivery begin to take hold, consumers are now expecting faster and cheaper delivery on an increasing range of goods and services. Cannabis products are no exception, and the company spent a significant portion of 2021 developing the networks and technologies needed to bring this ultra-fast delivery model to its customers.

2022 Roadmap: "Our developments reach far beyond just Secure Cannabis Delivery"

Summing up the company's roadmap for 2022, company President & CEO Angel Burgos stated, "A massive realization for us in 2021 was that our developments reach far beyond just Cannabis Delivery Market. We realized that our hardware, communications networks, and our Point of Presence (POP) acquisition and implementation strategy are all equally applicable to any given consumer goods category. If you can get same-day groceries, or same-day Cannabis, why can't we do the same for everything?"

Differentiation from established platforms

"Understanding how large delivery service companies are coming into existence is necessary to understanding our model," said Burgos. "For big corporations, the strategy so far has been to set up ultra-massive distribution centers, or, at the other end of the scale, and a key in achieving ultra-fast delivery, is to set up networks of smaller dark stores to service local customers," he continued. Understanding that in this model, the limitations of growth are geographical due to the ever more challenging time constraints.

Describing the company's differentiated approach, Burgos said, "Our approach is similar to the fast grocery delivery model. That is, we're focusing on hyper-local mini distribution centers. However, we're differentiating ourselves by empowering local businesses to act as our fulfillment partners. This creates a perfect win-win-win scenario. For us, we win by limiting the capital outlay needed to establish new networks. Our customers win by gaining access to a larger range of products than the big platforms can possibly offer. And for our retail partners, we're arming them with the tools they need to compete with the big online platforms."

Leveraging existing infrastructure

A key piece in the viability of the company's fast-delivery model is the rapid establishment of networks by linking up existing driver and delivery networks with retailers. On this point, Angel Burgos said, "The flexibility of utilizing existing delivery network resources, immediate availability, and a proven network of drivers in the industry allows us to sign up everyone from a local pharmacy to our high-end concierge delivery service for customers with exclusive needs. It also enables us to dedicate our efforts to improving the customer experience while always ensuring that the drivers and delivery providers are recognized as the backbone of our design, ensuring that the proper compensation and growth opportunities are implemented."

Burgos continued, "Our integration of MyIAD tracking technologies and experience has helped expedite the R&D phase and helped shape the final form of the integration design for the delivery network operations. In addition, our model of integrating small and medium businesses anywhere in the US while establishing relationships with vital C-Store chains will provide us the network resources and data points to effectively determine the local market's needs and maximize product and service availability."

Initial rollout of the company's fast-delivery service

Outlining the company's initial rollout strategy, Burgos said, "The year 2021 taught us valuable lessons which will allow a more goal-driven approach on how to secure delivery market share. We plan to start via regionalized zip codes that are part of the beta program. This will allow us to streamline the process of implementation and operations."

"In our expansion of the delivery and logistics operational model, we are currently integrating the next generation of Smart Lockers, delivery tracking technology, and development of our Delivery as a Service integration model," he continued.

Cannabis delivery is still in scope

The company continues to request state-registered licenses as a cannabis delivery company to expand its original model of GPS-monitored, real-time cannabis delivery. The company is convinced that its experience and market share in the CBD industry, combined with its new sales and delivery platform, will give it a major competitive advantage.

