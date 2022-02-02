DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF
DEALING DATE: 01/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.5014
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 998000
CODE: PR1G
----------------------------------------------------------------------
