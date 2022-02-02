Readly: Brits top dishes for Valentine's Day

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and romance have strong associations and a home-cooked dinner with the one we love will be on the menu for many this Valentine's Day. But what are the top dishes? As Valentine's Day approaches, digital magazine and newspaper subscription app Readly reveals which recipes we are searching for ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

With over 6,300 titles on its platform, Readly, the European category leader for digital magazines, has seen continued interest in its food category over the last year with it being the number one indoor hobby. The number of bookmarked pages also increased by 46% and the majority of these were recipes saved on the app.



The data from Readly shows that searches for recipes in the run up to Valentine's Day are mainly dominated by Italian comfort themed dishes such as a hearty lasagne and homemade pizza, meat dishes and fruity desserts. Otherwise, Brits have searched for classic dishes with a luxurious twist, such as lamb chop and cod loin, as well as the magically good Korean dish Bulgogi, which qualifies in seventh place.

Top 10 most searched recipes for Valentine's Day:

Lasagne Cod loin Pizza Vegan Pineapple cake Lamb chop Bulgogi Goat Raspberry pie Pink salad

- Recipe searches are some of our most bookmarked pages and are particularly popular around Valentine's Day when people look to find inspiration and something special to cook for their date night. The pandemic has caused us to crave hearty, comfort meals and many will choose these for Valentine's night too. Cooking has strengthened its position as the number one indoor entertainment and continues to grow in popularity, says Chris Couchman, Head of Content at Readly.

