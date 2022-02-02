In January 2022, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets grew by 36.5% to RUB 87.2 trln (RUB 63.9 in January 2021).

Almost all major markets recorded growth year-on-year, including the Equity Market (87.4%), Money Market (53.4%), Derivatives Market (43.4%) and FX Market (18.2%). The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market was up 6.6 times and the Precious Metals Market grew 1.6 times.

Equity Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in January 2022 increased by 62.6% to RUB 5,002.6 bln (January 2021: RUB 3,076.4 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units rose by 87.4% to RUB 4,212.4 bln (January 2021: RUB 2,247.5 bln). ADTV grew by 69.6% to RUB 200.6 bln (January 2021: RUB 118.3 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 790.2 bln (January 2021: RUB 828.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 37.6 bln (January 2021: RUB 43.6 bln).

38 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 361.0 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 283.4 bln) were placed in January 2022.

Derivatives market

Derivatives Market trading volume increased by 43.4% to reach a record RUB 16.7 trln (January 2021: RUB 11.6 trln) or 209.8 mln contracts (January 2021: 158.8 mln), of which 205.0 mln contracts were futures and 4.8 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 794.7 bln (January 2021: RUB 612.5 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month increased by 21.1% to RUB 829.2 bln (January 2021: RUB 684.7 bln).

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market trading volume grew 6.6 times and reached RUB 433.6 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume grew by 18.2% to RUB 27.0 trln (January 2021: RUB 22.9 trln), with spot trades totalling RUB 10.0 trln and swap trades and forwards totalling RUB 17.0 trln.

ADTV on the FX Market was RUB 1,286.8 bln (USD 16.8 bln), compared to RUB 1,203.6 bln (USD 16.2) in January 2021.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew by 53.4% to RUB 37.8 trln (January 2021: RUB 24.6 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,798.9 bln (January 2021: RUB 1,296.0 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 39.5% to reach RUB 20.6 trln, including the GCC repo segment, which increased by 6.4% to RUB 7.2 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was up 1.6 times to RUB 7.9 bln (January 2021: RUB 4.8 bln), of which RUB 7.6 bln (1.7 t) was gold and RUB 0.3 bln (5.3 t) was silver.

About Moscow Exchange

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) operates Russia's main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities, and also provides a range of market data and index services. MOEX also provides a full range of post-trade services through its ownership of Russia's central securities depository (National Settlement Depository) and the country's largest clearing center (National Clearing Centre), which serves as the central counterparty for MOEX markets. Additionally, MOEX operates the Russian personal finance marketplace finuslugi.ru.

MOEX hosts trading in more than 6,000 financial products. As of year-end 2021, approximately 17 million Russian citizens held brokerage accounts on MOEX, which join thousands of institutions from around the world as MOEX clients.

MOEX shares have traded since February 2013 on the Group's own platform under the ticker "MOEX". MOEX has one of the highest free floats of any Russian publicly traded company at approximately 63%. Nearly 60% of the free float is owned by US institutions. Other major shareholders are the Central Bank of Russia (11.8%) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (6.1%), as well as nearly 360,000 Russian individual investors.

