Transparency Market Research: Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Help Digital Health Market Gain Valuation of US$ 1.2 Trn by 2028, States TMR Report

- Increase in use of digital health products by insurance companies and hospitals is fueling sales prospects in the global digital health market

- Collaboration between IT companies and researchers & innovators is projected to help gain proficiency in early detection of mental disorders and reduce requirements of surgical interventions

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital health market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, according to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Advancements in certain segments of the healthcare industry, including electronic health records (EHRs) are projected to favor the growth of the global digital health market in the upcoming years. Several IT companies are collaborating with research & industrial systems engineering organizations in order to introduce technological advancements in EHR systems. Furthermore, government authorities of many countries around the world are incentivizing different IT firms that are working to advance EHRs.

Health insurance companies are required to provide health data to their customers at the start of the year. As a result, they are increasing the use of EHR systems, which, in turn, is driving the global digital health market. Moreover, many companies operating in the global market are focusing on the development of highly advanced EHR mobile apps, which can be easily used by insured persons to access their health data.

Major players in the global digital health market are engaged in development, regulatory approvals, and launch of technologically advanced products. Moreover, several companies are using strategies of collaborative agreements and acquisitions in order to maintain their leading position in the global digital health market.

Digital Health Market: Key Findings

Players in the digital health market are focusing on the use of medical deep learning techniques in order to foresee potential risks of Parkinson's disease and dementia in people. Besides, several new entrants are increasing focus on the medical artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose potential disease patterns in patients.

Many healthcare organizations are collaborating with researchers in order to work on projects that are focused on the use of medical AI to study non-invasive connections between different parts of the human brain and identify mental disorders at early stage

Mental health doctors are depending on key data from wearable devices while studying illness of a patient. This factor is creating sizable revenue streams for enterprises operating in the global digital health market.

Digital Health Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in cases of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic disorders is offering promising business prospects in the global digital health market

Rising trend of paid video consultations using latest technologies such as telemedicine is creating lucrative prospects in the global digital health market

Digital Health Market: Regional Analysis

The market is prognosticated to gain sizable business opportunities in North America and Europe , owing to many factors such as rise in investments in the digital health market through merger & acquisitions, funding, and government funding. Moreover, technological advancements in these regions are anticipated to play a key role in market growth in these regions.

and , owing to many factors such as rise in investments in the digital health market through merger & acquisitions, funding, and government funding. Moreover, technological advancements in these regions are anticipated to play a key role in market growth in these regions. The Asia Pacific digital health market is expected to observe promising growth avenues during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of digital health products in many developing countries such as Australia , India , and New Zealand along with increase in penetration of Internet and smartphones in the region

Digital Health Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Cerner Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Alphabet, Inc.

Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company)

Qualcomm, Inc.

Digital Health Market Segmentation

Product Type

Healthcare Information Systems

Wearable Devices

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

End-user

B2C

B2B

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

