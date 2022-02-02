Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HU0 ISIN: US52603B1070 Ticker-Symbol: T77 
Tradegate
02.02.22
15:05 Uhr
110,50 Euro
-0,05
-0,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LENDINGTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENDINGTREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,45110,5016:46
109,45110,5016:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENDINGTREE
LENDINGTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENDINGTREE INC110,50-0,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.