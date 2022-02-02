Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Appointment of Dean Moretton as Chief Commercial Officer of Hydrogen Technologies to Drive Expansion

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ("Jericho" or "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Moretton as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Hydrogen Technologies (HT), its wholly owned subsidiary, effective Feb. 1, 2022.

In this new role, Dean will oversee HT's commercial activities and expansion to capitalize on the ever-growing global demand for its breakthrough, zero-emission hydrogen DCC boiler solution as a steam or hot water solution in commercial and industrial applications, a clean district heat solution or carbon-free Combined Heat & Power (CHP) enabler.

Dean brings 30+ years of successful experience in global energy markets, developing, selling, and marketing innovative products. Prior to joining HT, he led Digital Solutions sales and partnerships for utilities on behalf of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), one of India's largest multi-national conglomerates. Dean previously served as President of ArcIT, Product Director at Alstom, and Manager at Arthur Andersen Consulting. He currently serves on the Board at Kankakee Valley Electric Cooperative. Dean holds an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rose-Hulman.

Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures, commented, "We are thrilled and fortunate to have Dean join our leadership team at this exciting stage in our development. He has the ideal background for this key new role, with significant leadership experience in launching, marketing, and deploying energy solutions in the U.S. and abroad."

Dean Moretton stated, "I am delighted to join the JEV-HT team at such a crucial phase of the global energy transition and look forward to active participation in helping the world shift towards zero-emissions through the adoption of our game-changing DCC technology."

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is a publicly traded, deep-tech venture capital and incubator platform, backing world-class Companies, founders, and technologies, leveraged to long-term decarbonization themes including hydrogen, carbon capture and energy storage. We believe the energy transition is complex and needs a specialist approach - making sustainable investing simple for every investor.

