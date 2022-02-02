COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW € 5bn due 2027
PR Newswire
London, February 2
Post-stabilisation notice
February 2, 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KFW)
€ 5 bn senior, unsecured Notes due 2027
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|KfW
|Guarantor (if any):
|Federal Republic of Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A3MP7H9
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 5,000,000,000
|Description:
|0% Notes due 30th April 2027
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Goldman Sachs Europe
HSBC
SG CIB
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.