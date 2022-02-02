COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation KfW € 5bn due 2027

Post-stabilisation notice

February 2, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KFW)

€ 5 bn senior, unsecured Notes due 2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: KfW Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: DE000A3MP7H9 Aggregate nominal amount: € 5,000,000,000 Description: 0% Notes due 30th April 2027 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Goldman Sachs Europe

HSBC

SG CIB

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.