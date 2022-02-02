DJ Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces payment of the coupon yield and the nominal value of the exchange-traded bonds 02-Feb-2022

Krasnodar, Russia (February 02, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces payment of the 6th coupon yield against bonds, the nominal value of such exchange-traded bonds and their redemption.

Please be informed that PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 6th coupon yield payment (03.08.2021-01.02.2022) against bonds in the amount of 433,800,000 rubles and the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003?-01 series.

Exchange-traded bonds of the BO-003?-01 series were repaid on February 01, 2022 due occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Decision on securities issue.

Parameters of the bond issue

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003?-01 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number Type of securities: 4-60525-?-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1002U4 ("bonds of the BO-003?-01 series"). Identification number of the 4B02-01-60525-?-003P as of February 1, 2019 securities issue and the date of its assignment: Information on payments against bonds of the BO-003?-01 series Payment for the 6th coupon yield Payment for the nominal value 433,800,000 rubles excluding tax and other The total payment amount: deductions 10,000,000,000 rubles The amount of payment against one 43.38 (forty three rubles 38 kopecks) rubles 1,000 rubles (one thousand rubles) bond: per each bond per each bond The total number of bonds against 10,000,000 bonds which the payment is made: The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The date of the obligation February 1, 2022 fulfilment: 100% (obligation has been fulfilled in full). The share (as a percentage) of the performed obligation in the total amount obligation: For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

