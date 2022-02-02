Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.02.2022
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
07.01.22
09:16 Uhr
3,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,64 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
Dow Jones News
02.02.2022 | 17:01
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Result of 2022 AGM

DJ Result of 2022 AGM

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (54HB,DMGT) Result of 2022 AGM 02-Feb-2022 / 15:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Result of 2022 AGM 2 February 2022

At DMGT's Annual General Meeting held this afternoon, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, included in the Circular to Ordinary Shareholders dated 18 November 2021, were duly approved. This included the payment on DMGT's issued Ordinary Shares and A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of a final dividend of 17.3 pence per share for the year ended 30 September 2021 (2020 16.6 pence). The final dividend will be paid on 4 February 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 November 2021.

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed by Ordinary shareholders, concerning special business, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority. They will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website.

The results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting are available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com/ shareholder-services/agm-information

Enquiries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      XS0306155499, GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      54HB,DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  140544 
EQS News ID:  1275991 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2022 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
