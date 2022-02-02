ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Dividend Declaration
London, February 2
Ashtead Group plc
2 February 2022
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - INTERIM DIVIDEND
On 7 December 2021, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 12.5 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").
Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 28 January 2022 and was communicated to shareholders on 7 December 2021.
Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:
|Interim Dividend declared
|Exchange rate (GBP/USD)
|Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling
|12.5 US cents per share
|1.3448
|9.3 pence per share
The dividend will be paid on 10 February 2022 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 14 January 2022.
