Mittwoch, 02.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 
Frankfurt
02.02.22
16:43 Uhr
65,10 Euro
+1,42
+2,23 %
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 2

Ashtead Group plc

2 February 2022

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 7 December 2021, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 12.5 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 28 January 2022 and was communicated to shareholders on 7 December 2021.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:

Interim Dividend declaredExchange rate (GBP/USD)Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling
12.5 US cents per share1.34489.3 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 10 February 2022 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 14 January 2022.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700

