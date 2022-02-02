The "Freightstat Seasonal and Forecast Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The freight report (and associated spreadsheet) shows seasonally adjusted total freight data for the main ferry routes based on the monthly figures generated by IRN's monthly freight survey (Freightstat). Data is shown for total freight units for the UK-Continental (Short sea and Western Channel) and UK-Ireland (Northern, Central, and Southern).

Data tables are supported by Figures showing the reported, seasonally adjust and trend data. the report shows forecasts for freight for the above routes for the coming 12 months on a monthly basis, with data tables supported by Figure showing the forecast mid-estimates and the upper and lower bounds of the forecasts.

The report is published quarterly: January (data to December), May (data to April), July (data to June) and October (data to September).

