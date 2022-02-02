

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar lost ground against its major trading partners during the European session on Wednesday, following a data showing an unexpected drop in the nation's private sector employment for January and on comments from several Federal Reserve officials cautioning against pursuing an aggressive tightening of monetary policy.



Data from payroll processor ADP showed that U.S. private sector employment fell unexpectedly in the month of January, reflecting the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus



ADP said private sector employment plunged by 301,000 jobs in January after jumping by a downwardly revised 776,000 jobs in December.



The steep drop surprised economists, who had expected private sector employment to increase by 207,000 jobs compared to the spike of 807,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The currency was further weighed by Fed comments that tempered expectations for a 50 basis point hike in March.



Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that he supported four 25 basis point rate hikes for this year, but a 50 basis point move is not preferred.



Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that there is a real risk of inflation expectations drifting higher and thus an action to reduce accommodation is required soon.



St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard advocated lifting rates at the meetings in March and May, but opposed the idea of a half-percentage point move next month.



The greenback held steady against its key counterparts in the Asian session, except the pound.



The greenback lost 0.5 percent against the pound, touching nearly a 2-week low of 1.3588. The pound-greenback pair had ended yesterday's trading session at 1.3520. The greenback may face support around the 1.39 region, if it falls again.



The greenback was down by 0.5 percent against the euro, at a 9-day low of 1.1330. The pair was worth 1.1271 when it closed deals on Tuesday. The greenback is likely to challenge support around the 1.15 mark.



Preliminary data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated further in January on energy prices.



Inflation rose to a record 5.1 percent in January from 5.0 percent in December. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 4.4 percent.



The greenback shed 0.4 percent to touch a 1-week low of 114.15 against the yen. The pair had closed Tuesday's deals at 114.66. Next near term support for the greenback is likely seen around the 112.5 level.



The greenback depreciated to a 1-week low of 0.9177 against the franc, registering a drop of 0.4 percent from yesterday's close of 0.9211. Should the greenback falls further, it is likely to test support around the 0.90 region.



The greenback held at 1-week lows of 0.7159 against the aussie and 0.6662 against the kiwi, down from Tuesday's closing values of 0.7128 and 0.6636, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 0.73 against the aussie and 0.68 against the kiwi.



The greenback touched a 6-day low of 1.2650 against the loonie around 8:00 am ET, but it has since rebounded to 1.2706. The greenback was trading at 1.2683 against the loonie at yesterday's close.







