

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday as the dollar continued to exhibit weakness against other major currencies, after data showed an unexpected drop in the nation's private sector employment in January.



Comments from several Federal Reserve officials that tempered expectations for a 50 basis points hike in March weighed as well on the dollar.



Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard have opposed the idea of a half-percentage point move next month, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that there is a real risk of inflation expectations drifting higher and thus an action to reduce accommodation is required soon.



Markets also awaited monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. The European Central Bank is unlikely to announce policy tightening anytime soon while investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England.



The dollar index, which dropped to 91.81 in the European session, recovered to around 96.10 before noon, but retreated to 95.94 subsequently, netting a loss of nearly 0.5%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $8.80 or about 0.5% at $1,810.30 an ounce, a one-week closing high.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.112 at $22.707 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.4960 per pound, up $0.0620 from the previous close.



According to the report released by payroll processor ADP, U.S. private sector employment showed an unexpected sharp pullback in the month of January.



ADP said private sector employment plunged by 301,000 jobs in January after jumping by a downwardly revised 776,000 jobs in December.



The steep drop surprised economists, who had expected private sector employment to increase by 207,000 jobs compared to the spike of 807,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'The labor market recovery took a step back at the start of 2022 due to the effect of the Omicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact to job growth,' said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de