Mittwoch, 02.02.2022
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
WKN: 883866 ISIN: US9029251066 
Frankfurt
02.02.22
16:48 Uhr
16,800 Euro
+0,200
+1,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2022 | 22:08
85 Leser
USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck to Participate in Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced that management will participate in the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference held virtually on February 8-9, 2022.

James Reed, President and CEO, Zachary King, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Michael Stephens, Senior Vice President - Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations will present and host one-on-one meetings on February 8th. To obtain additional information about USA Truck's participation in the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact USA Truck using the contact information below.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

This press release and related information will be available to interested parties at our investor relations website, http://investor.usa-truck.com.

Zachary King, SVP & CFO
(479) 471-2694
zachary.king@usa-truck.com

Michael Stephens, SVP - Finance, Strategy & Investor Relations
(479) 471-2610
michael.stephens@usa-truck.com

SOURCE: USA Truck, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686948/USA-Truck-to-Participate-in-Stifel-Transportation-Logistics-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
