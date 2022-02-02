- (PLX AI) - Qualcomm Q1 revenue USD 10,705 million vs. estimate USD 10,423 million.
- • Q1 pretax profit USD 3,865 million vs. estimate USD 4,000 million
- • Q1 net income USD 3,399 million
