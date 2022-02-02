

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.04 billion, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $850 million or $1.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $5.43 billion from $5.91 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $5.43 Bln vs. $5.91 Bln last year.



