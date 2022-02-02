

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $184.72 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $82.42 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $205.87 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $463.58 million from $423.66 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



