

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $175.3 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $163.6 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.1 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $1.96 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $175.3 Mln. vs. $163.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.28 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



