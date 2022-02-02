

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar traded weak against its major counterparts on Wednesday, extending recent weakness, after data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. private sector employment in January.



According to a report released by payroll processor ADP, U.S. private sector employment showed an unexpected sharp pullback in the month of January.



ADP said private sector employment plunged by 301,000 jobs in January after jumping by a downwardly revised 776,000 jobs in December.



The steep drop surprised economists, who had expected private sector employment to increase by 207,000 jobs compared to the spike of 807,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Comments from several Federal Reserve officials that tempered expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike in March also weighed on the dollar.



Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard have opposed the idea of a half-percentage point move next month, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that there is a real risk of inflation expectations drifting higher and thus an action to reduce accommodation is required soon.



Markets also awaited monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. The European Central Bank is unlikely to announce policy tightening anytime soon, while investors await a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England.



The dollar index, which dropped to 95.81 in the European session, recovered to around 96.10 before noon but subsequently retreated to 95.98, netting a loss of about 0.4%.



Against the Euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1307, down from $1.1273.



The dollar is at $1.3571 against Pound Sterling, easing from $1.3522.



The dollar is weaker by about 0.22% against the yen, fetching 114.43 yen, compared to 114.69 Tuesday evening.



Against the Aussie, the dollar is at $0.7136, down marginally from the previous close.



The Swiss franc has firmed to 0.9190 a dollar, gaining from 0.9211, while the Loonie is at C$ 1.2672 a dollar, firming from $ 1.2689.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de