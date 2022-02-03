

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) initiated an outlook for the full year 2022.



The company said it expects to continue outperforming a fundamentally strong housing market.



The company expects full-year 2022 sales growth in the range of 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent and adjusted earnings of $6.35 to $6.55 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $6.31 per share revenue growth of 5.70%.







