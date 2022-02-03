- (PLX AI) - ABB Q4 orders USD 8,257 million vs. estimate USD 7,730 million.
- • Q4 revenue USD 7,567 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.34
- • Q4 net income USD 2,640 million vs. estimate USD 2,438 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBITA USD 988 million vs. estimate USD 988 million
- • In the first quarter of 2022, ABB anticipates the underlying market activity to remain overall stable compared with the prior quarter
- • Revenues in the first quarter tend to be sequentially seasonally softer in absolute terms, the company said
- • ABB anticipates the Operational EBITA margin to remain broadly stable or to be slightly up, compared with the prior quarter
- • In full year 2022, we expect a steady margin improvement towards the 2023 target of at least 15%, ABB said
