Nokia Oyj: Nokia announces share buyback program

Nokia Corporation

Inside information

3 February 2022 at 08:00 EET

Nokia announces share buyback program

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announces that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the current authorization from the Annual General Meeting to repurchase shares, with purchases expected to begin in Q1 2022. The program targets to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years, subject to continued authorization from the Annual General Meeting. Nokia will disclose further details separately prior to commencing the purchases.

