- (PLX AI) - Kesko Q4 sales EUR 2,870.3 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 7.1%
- • Q4 adjusted pretax profit EUR 187.9 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 680-800 million
|07:10
|Kesko Q4 Adjusted EBIT EUR 203.5 Million
|07:06
|KESKO OYJ: Kesko's financial statements release for 1 Jan.-31 Dec. 2021: The best result in Kesko's history
|KESKO OYJ: Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee to Kesko's 2022 Annual General Meeting
|19.01.
|KESKO OYJ: Kesko once again makes the list of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World
|17.01.
|KESKO OYJ: Kesko's sales grew in December
