- (PLX AI) - Arjo Q4 revenue SEK 2,456 million vs. estimate SEK 2,493 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 301 million vs. estimate SEK 307 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.7
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|9,160
|9,310
|02.02.
|9,245
|9,335
|02.02.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Arjo Q4 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 541 Million vs. Estimate SEK 556 Million
|07:06
|Arjo publishes year-end report January-December 2021
|13.01.
|Arjo announces date of 2021 year-end report and conference call
|14.12.21
|Arjo Initiated with Buy at DNB
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 138.
|29.10.21
|Arjo Falls 6% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
|(PLX AI) - Arjo shares fell 6% in early trading after Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.• Q3 was impressive, with financial targets reached 2 years early, but with the stock up 80% since April...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ARJO AB
|9,110
|-1,94 %