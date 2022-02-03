- (PLX AI) - Axfood Q4 revenue SEK 17,062 million vs. estimate SEK 16,667 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 608 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.92
- • Q4 EBIT margin 4.5%
