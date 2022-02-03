- (PLX AI) - Scatec Q4 proportionate revenue NOK 1,250 million vs. estimate NOK 1,200 million.
07:10
|Scatec Q4 Proportionate EBITDA NOK 683 Million vs. Estimate NOK 752 Million
|(PLX AI) - Scatec Q4 proportionate revenue NOK 1,250 million vs. estimate NOK 1,200 million.
07:04
|Scatec ASA: Fourth quarter 2021: High development activity and robust cash flow
|Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Scatec ASA
26.01.
|Invitation to webcast of Scatec ASA's fourth quarter results 2021
04.01.
|Scatec ASA: Attachment to previous notification of long term incentive programme
