- (PLX AI) - BBVA Q4 net interest income EUR 3,978 million.
- • Q4 net income EUR 1,341 million vs. estimate EUR 1,050 million
- • Says results in 2021 were influenced by the good performance in recurring income from the banking business, i.e. net interest income and net fees and commissions, as well as by a higher contribution of net trading income
- • Loans and advances to customers recorded a growth of 2.5% compared to the end of December 2020, mainly due to the performance of business loans (+3.0%) and, to a lesser extent, loans to individuals (+1.5% in the year)
