

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), an operator of a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores, said it posted a rise in sales for January, amidst an increase in demand from the US, Canadian, and other international markets.



For the month ended on January 30, the Issaquah-headquartered firm posted net sales of $15.76 billion, an increase of 15.5 percent, compared with $13.64 billion, reported for the same period a year ago.



Costco's monthly revenue from the US, Canadian, and other international markets registered a rise by 14.1 percent, 17.8 percent, and 11.8 percent, respectively, compared with a year ago month.



The Chinese New Year demand has also pushed January's other international and total company sales by around four percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



In addition, for the twenty-two weeks period ended on January 30, the retail chain's net sales moved up by 16.4 percent, to $92.10 billion, year-over-year basis.







