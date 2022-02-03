- (PLX AI) - Skanska FY segment revenue SEK 147,600 million vs. estimate SEK 145,200 million.
- • FY segment EBIT SEK 9,800 million vs. estimate SEK 9,120 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|22,520
|22,670
|08:04
|22,560
|22,740
|08:04
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Skanska FY EPS SEK 19.8 vs. Estimate SEK 18.17
|(PLX AI) - Skanska FY segment revenue SEK 147,600 million vs. estimate SEK 145,200 million.• FY segment EBIT SEK 9,800 million vs. estimate SEK 9,120 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|SKANSKA AB: Year-end report January-December 2021
|Di
|Skanska divests the office properties West Memorial I and II in Houston, USA, for USD 147M, about SEK 1.3 billion
|26.01.
|Invitation to a telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Year-end report 2021 on February 3
|26.01.
|BRAVIDA HOLDING AB: Bravida Norway awarded contract by Skanska to perform electrical installations with an order value of more than NOK 110 million
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SKANSKA AB
|22,150
|+2,40 %