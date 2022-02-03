Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF BILOT CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 FEBRUARY 2022 SHARESTHE SHARES OF BILOT CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUSBilot Corporation and Vincit Corporation announced on 3 February 2022 that their respective Boards of Directors have today signed a combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger. The proposed combination will be implemented as a statutory absorption merger whereby Bilot will be merged into Vincit.Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Bilot Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (v)).Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook rule 2.5 (a) article v: the Issuer has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260