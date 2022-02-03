Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung am Mittwochmorgen: Wirkliche Breaking News: Jetzt wird es richtig ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.02.2022 | 07:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF BILOT CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 3 FEBRUARY 2022 SHARESTHE SHARES OF BILOT CORPORATION GIVEN
OBSERVATION STATUSBilot Corporation and Vincit Corporation announced on 3
February 2022 that their respective Boards of Directors have today signed a
combination agreement and a merger plan to combine the two companies through a
merger. The proposed combination will be implemented as a statutory absorption
merger whereby Bilot will be merged into Vincit.Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the
shares of Bilot Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of Nasdaq
First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (v)).Nasdaq First
North Growth Market - Rulebook rule 2.5 (a) article v: the Issuer has been the
subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject
to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon
an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.The purpose of the
observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances
or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation
segment is a subset of the Official List.Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance,
survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.