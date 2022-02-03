- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa Q1 EBIT margin -16.9%.
- • Siemens Gamesa FY22 revenues expected to decline between -9% and -2% YoY; EBIT margin: -4% to 1%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|18,615
|19,015
|08:03
|0,000
|0,000
|08:03
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:58
|SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.: The Company submits the activity report of the period October-December 2021.
|07:58
|SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.: The Company submits the results presentation of the period October-December 2021.
|07:46
|Siemens Gamesa Q1 EBIT Margin Was Negative 16.9%; Guidance Reiterated
|(PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa Q1 EBIT margin -16.9%.• Siemens Gamesa FY22 revenues expected to decline between -9% and -2% YoY; EBIT margin: -4% to 1%
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|JPMORGAN stuft Siemens Gamesa auf 'Neutral'
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Siemens Gamesa nach der Ankündigung eines Wechsels an der Unternehmensspitze auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen....
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Siemens Gamesa Replaces CEO; Eickholt to Take the Helm
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA
|18,900
|-1,31 %