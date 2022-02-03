- (PLX AI) - Basware Q4 EBIT EUR 1.532 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA EUR 5.362 million
|Basware Q4 EPS EUR -0.04
|Basware publishes Financial Statement Bulletin for January-December 2021 on Thursday, 3 February 2022
|17.12.21
|Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Basware to 2021 Green Supply Chain Award
| This Award Recognizes Companies That Prioritize Sustainability to Be a Core Part of Its Supply Chain Strategy Supply Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply...
|Basware Climate Change Impact Score from CDP Again Beats IT/Software Development Sector Average
| Plus Improves Upon Its 2020 Score Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) is pleased to announce that it received a "B" score, higher than its 2020 score, from CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's...
|Basware Launches Partner Center of Excellence to Enable World-Class Partner Implementations
| Emphasizes Collaboration and Knowledge-Sharing Between Implementation Partners and Basware Solution Architects Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) launches its Partner Center of Excellence (PCoE), as part...
