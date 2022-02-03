A possible failed bearing and a software programming error in a heat-suppression system caused a cascading incident that damaged 7% of Vistra Corp.'s Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility.From pv magazine USA The world's largest lithium ion battery, the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, has been shut down due to a cascading series of unfortunate events, which may have resulted from a failed fan bearing giving off smoke, according to a press release by Vistra Corp.: "Smoke was detected by VESDA (smoke-detection apparatus) units in the vicinity of cores 64, 57, 47 and 41, causing water to be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...