Donnerstag, 03.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Mächtiger Turnaround voll angelaufen!
WKN: A3CM42 ISIN: GB00BLR71299 Ticker-Symbol: 8KW 
Frankfurt
27.01.22
09:16 Uhr
1,050 Euro
-0,010
-0,94 %
03.02.2022 | 08:08
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Notice of 2022 Guidance Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Jadestone Energy plc (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, will announce its 2022 guidance outlook on 10 February 2022.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call to accompany the announcement at 09:00 (London) / 17:00 (Singapore) on Thursday 10 February 2022, including a question and answer session.

The call is accessible by dial-in and through a live audio webcast as detailed below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Webcast link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524328&tp_key=4ea3072531

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy plc. - Guidance update
Start time: 09:00 (London) / 17:00 (Singapore)
Date: Thursday, 10 February 2022
Conference ID: 68604466

United Kingdom08006522435
Australia1800076068
Canada (Toll free)8883900546
France0800916834
Germany08007240293
Hong Kong800962712
Indonesia0018030208221
Japan006633812569
Malaysia1800817426
Netherlands08000227908
New Zealand0800453421
Singapore8001013217
Spain900834776
Sweden0200899189
Switzerland0800312635
USA (Toll free)8883900546

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager+44 7713 687467 (UK)
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Cleggjse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia-Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and in the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company also has interests in four oil producing licences offshore Peninsula Malaysia; two operated and two non-operated positions. Further, the Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam, and an operated 100% interest (assuming completion of the Hexindo stake acquisition, as announced in November 2021) in the Lemang PSC, onshore Sumatra, Indonesia, which includes the Akatara gas field.

In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 69% operated working interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and is working with the seller to obtain final New Zealand government approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on the Company please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687071/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-2022-Guidance-Conference-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
