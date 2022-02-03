- (PLX AI) - Loomis Q4 revenue SEK 5,325 million vs. estimate SEK 5,200 million.
- • Q4 organic growth 11%
- • Q4 pretax profit SEK 500 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 359 million
