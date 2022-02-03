- (PLX AI) - BioArctic Q4 revenue SEK 4.7 million vs. estimate SEK 7.5 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK -19 million
|BioArctic Q4 Operating Profit SEK -39.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK -45 Million
|27.01.
|Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Full Year Report for January - December 2021 on February 3 at 9.30 a.m. CET
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's Full Year Report for January - December 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022...
|19.01.
|BIOARCTIC: DIAN-TU enrolls first subject for the Tau NexGen study with lecanemab as back-ground anti-amyloid treatment
|24.12.21
|BioArctic: Lecanemab granted Fast Track designation by the FDA
|STOCKHOLM, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that lecanemab, an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aß) protofibril...
|15.11.21
|BioArctic develops new antibody treatment for ALS
|STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) today gave an update on the company's development project ND3014. For the first time, it was announced...
