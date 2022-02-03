

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NIKON Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported nine month net income to owners of parent of 39.07 billion yen compared to a loss of 23.43 billion yen, prior year. Profit per share was 105.82 yen compared to a loss of 63.83 yen.



For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, revenue was 406.34 billion yen, an increase of 24.5 percent from previous year.



For the year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: basic earnings per share of 106.21 yen, and revenue of 550.0 billion yen.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NIKON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de