- (PLX AI) - Suominen Q4 revenue EUR 115.6 million.
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 3.9 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.04
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:41
|Suominen Corporation's Financial Statements Release for January 1-December 31, 2021: Strong annual result in a challenging year
|Suominen Corporation Financial Statements Release on February 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EET) Suominen Corporation's Financial Statements Release for January 1-December 31, 2021:Strong annual result in a...
|08:40
|Suominen Q4 EBITDA EUR 9 Million
|08:17
|The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation resolved on a new share-based Long-Term Incentive Plan for management and key employees
|Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on February 3, 2022
at 9:15
a.m. EET
The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has resolved on February 2, 2022 on a new share-based...
|24.01.
|Suominen Corporation: Suominen completes the repurchases of own shares
|Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January
24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EET
As communicated on November 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation decided to use the authorization...
|24.01.
|Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Financial Statements Release 2021 on February 3, 2022
|Suominen Corporation's press release on January 24, 2022 at 11:00. a.m. (EET)
Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2021 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Thursday, February...
