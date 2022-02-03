

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based food service business Cranswick plc (CWK.L) on Thursday provided an update on trading for the 13 weeks to 25 December 2021 confirming inter alia that demand remained strong during the quarter, reflecting the continued shift towards greater in-home consumption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Performance over the festive trading period was robust and comfortably ahead of the same period in 2020, the company said.



Far East export sales were lower than the same quarter last year due to market prices falling back from the elevated levels experienced over the previous two years and the ongoing suspension of the company's Norfolk primary pork processing facility's China export licence.



The company expectations for the trading performance in the current year remain unchanged.



The Company will announce its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ending March 26 2022 on May 24 2022.



Shares of Cranswick closed Wednesday's trading at 3720 pounds, down 2 pounds or 0.05 percent.







