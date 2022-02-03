

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L), a provider of manufacturing technologies, analytical instruments and medical devices, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax was 81.5 million pounds, compared to 63.9 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share were 94.2 pence, compared to 72.1 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax for the first half-year was 84.2 million pounds, compared to 43.4 million pounds last year, primarily due to the revenue growth.



Adjusted earnings per share were 97.2 pence, compared with 49.2 pence last year.



Revenue was 325.2 million pounds, an increase of 27 percent from last year's 255.1 million pounds.



The results reflected strong demand as key market sectors recover and semiconductor and electronics remain strong, and strong growth in all regions.



Further, the Board has approved an interim dividend of 16.0 pence net per share, up from last year's 14 pence, which will be paid on April 11 to shareholders on the register on March 11.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted profit before tax in the range of 157 million pounds to 181 million pounds and revenue in the range of 650 million pounds to 690 million pounds.



In the year 2021, adjusted profit before tax was 119.7 million pounds and revenue was 565.6 million pounds.



The company said its Board continues to be confident in long-term prospects. The company expects demand from the semiconductor and electronics sectors to remain strong and that the recoveries in the machine tool market and co-ordinate measuring machine market will continue.







