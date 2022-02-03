Zinzino: ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JANUARY 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 2 %, compared with the previous year
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in January for Zinzino's sales markets remained at the same level as last year and amounted to SEK 102.2 (101.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 26% and amounted to SEK 6.7 (5.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 2% to SEK 108.9 (107.0) million compared with the previous year.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
22-jan
21-jan
Change
The Nordics
26.0
30.6
-15%
Central Europe
18.4
18.5
-1%
East Europe
28.6
27.6
4%
South & West Europe
12.3
10.2
21%
The Baltics
6.4
5.7
12%
North America
4.4
3.7
19%
Asia-Pacific
5.7
5.4
6%
Africa
0.4
0.0
Zinzino
102.2
101.7
0%
Faun Pharma
6.7
5.3
26%
Zinzino Group
108.9
107.0
2%
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge:
Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 09:00 the 3rd of January 2022.
