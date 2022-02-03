Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Mächtiger Turnaround voll angelaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 ISIN: SE0000113250 Ticker-Symbol: SKNB 
Tradegate
03.02.22
09:26 Uhr
23,650 Euro
+1,060
+4,69 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,66023,74009:37
23,66023,74009:37
GlobeNewswire
03.02.2022 | 09:29
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Skanska (17/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Skanska AB
(Skanska) published on February 3, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Skanska has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for March 29, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is March 30, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Skanska (SKAB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1040309
SKANSKA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.