NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Skanska (17/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Skanska AB (Skanska) published on February 3, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Skanska has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 29, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 30, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Skanska (SKAB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1040309