Donnerstag, 03.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Relief&Go – bald das „must-have" jedes Leistungssportlers?
WKN: A0M63R ISIN: US55354G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 3HM 
Tradegate
03.02.22
10:44 Uhr
488,10 Euro
+2,30
+0,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
03.02.2022 | 09:49
Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.7252

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 114367956

CODE: LCWL LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1781541179 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCWL LN 
Sequence No.:  140658 
EQS News ID:  1276196 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276196&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
