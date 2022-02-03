DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0198

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3540931

CODE: TIPA LN

ISIN: LU1452600197

