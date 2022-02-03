

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Holdings Corporation (KNM), a Japanese entertainment company, on Thursday posted a rise in net income for the nine-month period, with an increase in revenue, supported by growth in segmental sales, especially from gaming and amusement segments.



For the nine-month period to December 31, the Tokyo-headquartered firm reported a net income of 42.38 billion yen or 312.89 yen per share, compared with 27.00 billion yen or 199.46 yen per share, reported for the same period last year.



Owing to firm demand for the company's products and services, it registered an operating profit of 60.31 billion yen, compared with 40.52 billion yen last year. Profit before income taxes also moved up to 59.86 billion yen, from 39.52 billion yen.



Konami posted revenues of 18.68 billion yen and 13.70 billion yen, from gaming and systems, and amusement segments, respectively, for the nine-month period, compared with 11.75 billion yen and 11.26 billion yen, posted for the same three-quarter period of 2020.



The Japanese company generated a total revenue of 215.04 billion yen for the nine-month period, higher than 191.93 billion yen, reported for the same period of previous fiscal.



For the current fiscal, scheduled to end on March 31, the company said it didn't provide any outlook due to persisting Covid-19 pandemic induced uncertainties.







